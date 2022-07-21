Life for Relief and Development is Here to Hear
Life for Relief and Development Provides Hearing Aids and Ear-Related Services to Hearing Impaired People All Over the WorldSOUTHFIELD, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the National Institute of Hearing and Other Communication Disorders (NIH), one in eight people in the United States 12 years and older have hearing loss in both ears. Since 2013, Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) has been providing hearing aids and ear-related services to thousands of people around the world. LIFE started the Hearing the Call project in the West Bank of Gaza, and since then, it has expanded to five different countries including Jordan, South Africa, Guatemala and nine cities around the U.S.
Those affected by hearing loss range from not being able to hear softer sounds to the inability to hear any sounds. The profound impact on quality of life differs from person to person in specifics, but in general, there is a negative effect socially, professionally, and mentally.
Many people who are hearing impaired but not completely deaf can benefit from hearing aids. A hearing aid is a small electronic piece of technology that you wear in or behind your ear. It enables sounds to be louder so that a person with hearing loss can listen, communicate, and participate more fully in everyday activities. Though hearing aids have the potential to help many, only one in five people who need them use them. There are many reasons for this the main one being cost. Hearing aids are extremely costly, they can range anywhere from $300-10,000 dollars. This addition to the average cost of living is just too high for many people.
“The loss of hearing can be frustrating for people in their everyday lives, from their work to their home life; it takes a toll on all aspects, and it is so rewarding to see the smiles on the faces for those that can hear again or are hearing for the first time,” said Dr. Hany Saqr, CEO of LIFE.
Amanda’s story attests to the profound effect of being able to hear again. She first came to the hearing aid project office seeking advice on how to manage her auditory processing difficulties. Although previous hearing testing indicated essentially normal hearing sensitivity, Amanda struggled significantly in situations with background noise. Environments like restaurants, grocery stores, and places with music playing were especially difficult. Testing confirmed the presence of an Auditory Processing Disorder and low-gain hearing aid use was recommended. However, Amanda’s Medicaid insurance does not provide any hearing aid coverage for her current degree of hearing loss. Amanda reported that she would not be able to afford hearing aids out of pocket and seemed very discouraged that she would not be able to move forward with amplification.
When it was decided to host a day of giving through our local chapter of Hearing the Call, Amanda was one of the first patients thought of. Once her eligibility was confirmed, volunteers scheduled her an appointment to be fit. Once she arrived and the hearing aids were fitted Amanda’s face lit. She was so thankful to be given the opportunity to improve her hearing and quality of life.
Life for Relief and Development is a global humanitarian relief and development organization, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, USA. LIFE is dedicated to providing humanitarian aid to people regardless of race, gender, religion, and cultural background. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, LIFE is in Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.
