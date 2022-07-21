7 Mindsets Forms Advisory Board as Company Expands Its PreK-12 Partnerships

Members provide key insight and perspective on strategy, product, and growth opportunities

ROSWELL, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 7 Mindsets, a leading provider of PreK-12 social-emotional learning (SEL) solutions, announced the formation of its inaugural Advisory Board. The 7 Mindsets Advisory Board brings together a diverse team of academic and business leaders within the education industry.

The Advisory Board will collaborate with the company on key developments in the industry, provide management advice about the strategic direction of the company and its platform, and help assess areas of opportunity and growth. Members are also committed to contributing to the Company’s overall mission to empower students, teachers, and administrators to build positive and engaged school communities that inspire educators and drive academic, behavioral, social, and lifelong student success.

“The establishment of this remarkable board of advisors is a significant step for our company as we expand our school and district partnerships,” said Scott Shickler, Founder and CEO of 7 Mindsets. “With the knowledge and expertise provided by our board, I am confident that 7 Mindsets will have targeted and sustainable growth for the years to come.”

7 Mindsets’ inaugural Advisory Board includes:

Nicole Armstrong, CEO, Techbridge, Inc.

Ron Chase, Former CEO, Frog Street

Tonika Cheek Clayton, Senior Advisor, McKinsey & Company

Danette G. Howard, Ph.D., Executive in Residence, USC Race and Equity Center

Hunter Gehlbach, Ph.D., Professor, Johns Hopkins School of Education

Andrea Mainelli, Senior Advisor, Tyton Partners

John White, Ed.D., Managing Principal, Watershed Advisors

Additional Advisory Board members representing 7 Mindsets and Gauge Capital include: Scott Shickler, CEO, and Lupita Knittel, President, at 7 Mindsets; and Tom McKelvey, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, and Sam Smith, Senior Vice President, at Gauge Capital.

About 7 Mindsets

Founded in 2009, 7 Mindsets is the only social emotional learning solution based on a highly researched mindsets approach that drives happier, healthier, and more successful outcomes for educators and students. This comprehensive PreK-12 program offers a digital curriculum in English and Spanish, professional learning, adult SEL, progress monitoring, and assessment to ensure educators can easily and effectively deliver 7 Mindsets in their classrooms. Proven to improve student engagement, behavior, and academic success, 7 Mindsets currently supports more than 1.3 million students and 84,000 teachers annually.