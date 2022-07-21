Inbound I-376 Parkway East Overnight Lane Closure at Oakland Interchange Next Week in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing an overnight lane closure on inbound (westbound) I-376 (Parkway East) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will begin Monday night, July 25 weather permitting.

A single-lane closure will occur on inbound I-376 between the Oakland (73B) and Glenwood (Exit 73A) off-ramps over Bates Street from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly through Sunday morning, July 31. Crews from Allison Park Contractors will conduct latex repairs and railing installation work. Both the Oakland and Glenwood exits will remain open during the work.

As a reminder, the inbound I-376 deceleration lane located between the Oakland (73B) and Glenwood (Exit 73A) off-ramps over Bates Street is currently closed through late August.

Please use caution when traveling in the area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Allegheny, Beaver, and Lawrence counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District11.

Information about infrastructure in District 11, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D11Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

# # #





