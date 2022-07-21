Route 3005 Station Street Lane Restriction Monday, Tuesday in Bridgeville
Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is
announcing drilling operations on Route 3005 (Station Street) in Bridgeville
Borough, Allegheny County, will occur Monday and Tuesday, July 25-26 weather
permitting.
Drilling operations
will occur on Station Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Single-lane
alternating traffic will occur between Bank Street and Washington Avenue as
crews from Armstrong Drilling conduct the drilling work.
MEDIA CONTACT: Nicole Haney, 412-429-5004
# # #