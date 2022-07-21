Order of the Egonauts Build Momentum as they Announce One-of-a-Kind Crypto-Friendly Dream Venue to Host IRL Events

Arts and Entertainment Venue where IRL Egonaut Events will take place Boardwalk surrounding Arts and Entertainment venue 4th Series Egonaut featuring Gary Vee. Minting on July 27

Hosting Egonaut IRL events where modern metaverse maxis can find respite in a ‘retroverse’ of the physical and newly minted Discord degens seek shelter without being shilled on a server” — Bill Spayships

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the last month, the project has been hosting weekly Twitter spaces that get into more detail on the IRL utility of their project. Specifically, IRL events at a 15,000 square foot plus multi-million dollar arts and entertainment venue being developed by the founder, Bill Spayships. The venue is described as a one-of-a-kind dream venue being built on an 18 acre property less 20 miles west of Minneapolis, Minnesota. The southwestern facing site plan has views spanning about 12 acres of wetlands with multiple buildings such as a restaurant and daycare where the crypto friendly venue acts as the crown jewel of it all, serving as, among other purposes, the headquarters for Order of the Egonauts.

Holding an Egonaut NFT will act as a membership pass to access exclusive IRL events “Of the Order” at the facility. Spayships states that although all Egonaut NFT holders will be allowed access to the Egonaut specific events, there will be unique benefits for those who hold Egonauts with specific traits, such as traits that are more rare than others as well as for those who hold combinations of different Egonauts.

On a recent Twitter spaces, Spayships was asked if the project had plans to create a token or build a blockchain game where holders could expect to earn rewards through some tokenomics or gamification aspects. His short answer was “no”. Instead, he emphasized that the venue and IRL events would seek to educate, entertain and ultimately try to push the blockchain space forward by creating once-in-a-lifetime experiences that he believes will help bring more mainstream attention and legitimacy to the nascent technology and it’s positive societal potential;. And do so by creating truly amazing experiences in the process. Though he does clarify that holding an Egonaut NFT will provide no equity in the venue itself as the venue will remain a separate entity owned and operated by him and his partners.

Early rendering pictures show a multi-part venue with a large south facing conservatory, grand ballroom, internal lounge areas, a grotto and a boardwalk that flanks 2 sides of the overall development. The facility is planned to be built in 2023 with a purpose of not only acting as a basecamp for Egonaut specific IRL events as well as public and private events alike but also as a touchstone for the crypto space in general; designed to host digital art galleries and NFT exhibitions for various projects beyond Egonauts with and doing so with sustainable infrastructure elements such as solar and heat recapture.

Spayships continues…“We see this as a place where crypto skeptics are allowed to become blockchain believers and Web2 cynics are inspired to build Web3 synergies. Hosting Egonaut IRL events where modern metaverse maxis can find respite in a ‘retroverse’ of the physical and newly minted Discord degens seek shelter without being shilled on a server”.

In short, its seems the Order of the Egonauts NFT project is on a genuine mission to build a community that embraces the new power and purpose of digital art and assets while ensuring it remains connected to the real world experiences and physical connections that humans crave. This all the while society edges closer to a digital existence bordering on the decadent and depraved.

Twitter: @EgonautsNFT

Discord: https://discord.gg/9fR3zTKK

Website: egonauts.io