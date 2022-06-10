The revered Gary Vee revealed as Order of the Egonauts series 4 NFT to be released in June

Gary Vee hangs out in an old world wine cellar sporting some shoes color coordinated to his favorite football team and a backwards baseball cap. Egonaut holder Matt Kuhlhorn and his son Taj attending VeeCon 2022 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis sporting their matching Prudent Polar Bear shirts

The Order of the Egonauts NFT selects Gary Vaynerchuk to headline their 4th series in a 12 series NFT collection.

Gary Vee’s VeeCon solidified the web 3.0 and NFTs as critical technology coming to our everyday existence.” — Matt Kuehlhorn

NEW YORK, NY, US, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Order of the Egonauts NFT selects Gary Vaynerchuk to headline their 4th series in a 12 series NFT collection paying tribute to the heroes and villains of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. Gary Vaynerchuk aka Gary Vee was chosen as an Egonaut given his iconic entrepreneurial success in the digital marketing space; in particular his latest pursuit into the realm of NFTs highlighted below.

Gary Vee as a pioneering force in the NFT space

While many in the traditional world of business continue to be confounded by NFTs, Gary Vee boasts a legit collection of Crypto Punks while continuing to build his own NFT project, VeeFriends. He is both the brainchild and also the illustrator of every one of the current 268 VeeFriends, all of which are modeled after character traits Vaynerchuk admires most. Holders of VeeFriends are given access to attend VeeCon in 2022, 2023 and 2024 with the first IRL event taking place last month at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Those lucky enough to score one of the sold-out NFT tickets were in for a real treat.

Current Egonaut NFT holder, Matt Kuehlhorn and his 10 year old son Taj attended VeeCon 2022 and had the following to say about the inaugural event, “Gary Vee’s VeeCon solidified the web 3.0 and NFTs as critical technology coming to our everyday existence. He’s using his project to not only explore new levels of brand engagement, he’s also opening up the world to a new level of creative utility.”

Order of the Egonauts builds community organically within the growing NFT sphere

Kuehlhorn joined the Order of the Egonauts by minting the now sold out series 3 Elon Musk Egonaut in May, not long after attending VeeCon. Kuehlhorn also owns a VeeFriends Epic Prudent Polar VF1 and a VF2. Himself, as well as several other Egonaut holders and Gary Vee fans suggested Gary Vee be considered for a future Egonaut series. It seems the Order wasted no time in executing on this suggestion.

The three prior series of Egonaut NFTs feature illustrations of various traits relevant to the lives of influential crypto figures such as Vitalik Buterin of Ethereum, CZ of Binance and Elon Musk. The Gary Vee series 4 Egonaut will continue in this tradition as the Egonaut’s core team plans to release the full series of 101 unique one-of-one NFTS the last week of June 2022. The project plans to give VeeFriend NFT holders the same first access privileges to mint a Gary Vee Egonaut as current Egonaut NFT holders will receive.



Gary Vee Egonaut Early Allow List Signup https://egonauts.io/garyvee-mint

Twitter: @EgonautsNFT

info@egonauts.io

Discord: https://discord.gg/629sg6se