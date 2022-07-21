DECISION FOUNDRY ACCELERATES GROWTH WITH OPENING OF NEW OFFICE IN TORONTO
The new office expansion allows DF to better service its growing Salesforce integrations and managed service offerings in North America
The choice to expand our presence to Canada was a logical step in our business growth strategy. We have the opportunity to expand our implementation and managed services capabilities for our clients. ”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Decision Foundry, a leading Salesforce integration and managed service partner, recently opened a new office in the Toronto, Canada, to accommodate its rapid growth and leverage the area’s diverse and skilled talent pool.
— Ross Jenkins, CEO
Decision Foundry is focused on growing its North American footprint and grow its Salesforce delivery services to better meet the demands of its partners. The new office provides space to support this development strategy. The expansion represents a commitment to delivering better data experiences and improving data-driven decision-making.
“The choice to expand our presence into Canada was a logical step in our business growth strategy,” said Decision Foundry CEO Ross Jenkins. “We have the opportunity to expand our implementation and managed services capabilities, as well as increase our ability to service current and future clients. Also, the Toronto area is flush with diverse talent from respected colleges and universities, and Fortune 500 companies.”
About Decision Foundry
Decision Foundry is a top-tier Salesforce integration partner supporting Datorama, CDP, Tableau, Tableau CRM, and Marketing Cloud, proper. Our global team includes some of the industry’s leading practitioners in data analytics and visual communication. As Salesforce consultants, we help make sense of your data by connecting scattered data points while blending and visualizing performance marketing data.
