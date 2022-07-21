Teleradiology Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 17% Through 2026

Teleradiology Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Teleradiology Market Report by The Business Research Company covers the teleradiology market drivers, restraints, size, major players and the impact of COVID-19

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Teleradiology Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the teleradiology market size is expected to grow from $3.88 billion in 2021 to $4.50 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.75%. The teleradiology global market size is expected to grow to $8.29 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 16.53%. The rising number of imaging procedures is expected to propel the teleradiology global market growth.

The teleradiology market consists of sales of teleradiology solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the transmission of radiological pictures from one site to another. Teleradiology is the process of analyzing medical pictures while a radiologist is not physically present in the area where the images are created. It is used in hospitals, mobile imaging firms, urgent care clinics, and even certain private practices. The main reason for using teleradiology is that having a radiologist on-site is expensive.

Global Teleradiology Market Trends

Collaborations and partnerships are a key trend gaining popularity in the teleradiology market. Major companies operating in the teleradiology global market are focused on collaborations and partnerships to develop new solutions, enable/enhance teleradiology solutions and strengthen their position in the market. Collaborations and partnerships help companies to share resources, expertise, and technology to innovate and gain a competitive edge in the market.

Global Teleradiology Market Segments

The global teleradiology market is segmented:

By Modality: X-Ray, MRI, CT Scan, Ultrasound Systems

By Technology: Web Based, Cloud Based

By Component: Hardware, Software

By End-User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centres, Others

By Geography: The teleradiology global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Teleradiology Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides teleradiology market overviews, teleradiology market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the teleradiology global market, teleradiology global market share, teleradiology global market segments and geographies, teleradiology global market players, teleradiology global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The teleradiology industry report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Teleradiology Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: 4ways Healthcare, Agfa Healthcare, Everlight Radiology, Onrad Inc, RamSoft Inc, Teleradiology Solutions, Tele Diagnostic Solutions Pvt Ltd, USARAD Holdings, HealthWatch TeleDiagnostics Private Limited, Cybernet Medical Corporation, GE Healthcare, MEDNAX Services, Cerner Corporation, Mckesson Corporation, MedWeb LLC, Novarad Corporation, Siemens Healthineers and StatRad LLC.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

