Mike Austin, CEO & Founder, MetrixData 360, A DotCom Magazine Interview
Mike Austin, CEO & Founder of MetrixData 360, joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine
Mike Austin and MetrixData 360 have helped the world’s largest global enterprises with comprehensive SAM processes for their organizations. An honor to have him on the show!”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Mike Austin, CEO & Founder of MetrixData 360 for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others.
— Andy Jacob
Mike Austin joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
ABOUT MetrixData 360
MetrixData 360 Services Outcomes:
Ensure compliance: With constantly changing rights and contractual obligations within your software environment, our goal is to help you understand the best ways to deploy and optimize your software to minimize your organization’s software compliance risks.
Save your organization money: Whether your company is considering a new software purchase, experiencing a yearly true-up, going through a contract renewal, or being audited by a software publisher, our services are designed to defend your organization’s IT budget by mitigating compliance exposure, ensuring you are only buying software you truly need, negotiating on your behalf, and exposing the true costs of purchasing, implementing, or upgrading existing software.
Add value and ROI to software inventory tools: Everyday clients tell us they have invested thousands of dollars to implement Software Asset Management tools only to find out the promises of those tools finding savings just doesn't happen. MetrixData 360 has worked with every SAM tool in the market today and leverages our experience with them to help companies get the highest ROI on their tooling investments.
Shift from On-Premise to cloud: The shift from on premise to the cloud is well underway, and it is essential that costs are contained during any cloud migration
Mike Austin joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Mike Austin discusses the newest offerings of MetrixData 360, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Mike Austin joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Mike Austin was amazing. The success of MetrixData 360 is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Mike Austin on the video series.
Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like MetrixData 360. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Mike Austin who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Mike Austin”.
ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINE
