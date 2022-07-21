Marcus Weldon Appointed to the Avanseus Advisory Board
Avanseus has announced another key appointment to the company's Advisory Board.
We are incredibly fortunate to have such a highly credentialed and visionary leader in the technology space as part of our Advisory Board.”SINGAPORE, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avanseus Holdings Pte Ltd, a Singapore headquartered technology company providing Artificial Intelligence based enterprise solutions, has appointed Marcus Weldon to its Advisory Board.
— Bhargab Mitra, CEO Avanseus
Marcus is considered a luminary in the ICT industry in terms of the clarity, depth and breadth of his vision. Until March 2021, Marcus Weldon was Nokia's Corporate Chief Technology Officer. He coordinated the technical strategy and drove technological and architectural innovations into Nokia's end-to-end networking systems and software portfolio. In addition, as President of Bell Labs, Marcus was responsible for defining and creating the next disruptive innovations and the pioneering research that will help form the foundation of the future ICT industry.
Marcus has won numerous technical, scientific and engineering society awards for his work, technical vision and leadership throughout his career. However, he is arguably best known for his ability to distil complex, multi-dimensional problems into the essential 'simple' answer or solution that should be pursued. For this reason, he is highly sought after as an advisor to governmental agencies and departments in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and around the world, as well as to industrial and enterprise CxOs, venture capitalists and private equity funds.
Marcus holds a Ph.D. from Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA, and a Bachelor of Science joint honors degree from King's College in London, UK.
About Avanseus
Avanseus is a leading technology and software innovator. The company specializes in building enterprise solutions driven by artificial intelligence and cognitive computing. The company's current focus is predictive analytics software, especially in the telecom, manufacturing and industrial IoT sectors. Today, Avanseus solutions are deployed in Asia, UK, Europe, Middle East and South America achieving cost reductions and operational efficiency for our customers.
Avanseus was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Singapore. The company also has entities in India, US and Europe with a network of partners across key global markets.
Mark Rodrigues
Avanseus Holdings Pte. Ltd
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn