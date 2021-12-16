Airtel deploys Avanseus’ AI-based predictive maintenance solution
Airtel announced the roll-out of Avanseus’ predictive maintenance (“PdM”) solution across its operations
The adoption of the Avanseus solution positions Airtel as a global leader in the use of AI in the telecommunications sector.”SINGAPORE, INDIA, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), India’s premier communications solutions provider, and Avanseus, today announced the roll-out of Avanseus’ predictive maintenance (“PdM”) solution across its operations. The expansion follows the successful trial and commercial deployment of the solution across Airtel’s transport, enterprise, and core networks.
— Giuseppe Donagemma
Avanseus PdM applies the principles of AI analytics to Airtel’s rich network data and uncovers actionable operational insights. It enables Airtel’s teams to proactively ‘Predict and Prevent’ incidents in the network. In addition, the solution is cloud native, containerized and ready for Airtel’s 5G roll-out.
The PdM solution forms part of Airtel’s advanced automation strategy in which machine learning algorithms and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are used to support the move toward zero-fault, zero-touch networks.
Giuseppe Donagemma, Avanseus Chairman, said, “The adoption of the Avanseus solution positions Airtel as a global leader in the use of AI within the telecommunications sector. The company is now at the forefront among operators in deploying innovative and game-changing technologies. By using the Avanseus PdM solution to predict network faults before they occur, Airtel will be able to achieve greater network uptime, improve operational efficiency, increase revenues, and most importantly, improve the network experience for their customers. The solution is an important enabler of digital transformation in network operations.”
About Bharti Airtel
Headquartered in India, Airtel is a global telecommunications company with operations in 18 countries across South Asia and Africa. The company ranks amongst the top three mobile operators globally and its mobile network covers a population of over two billion people. Airtel is India’s largest integrated telecom provider and the second largest mobile operator in Africa. At the end of December 2020, Airtel had approx. 458 million customers across its operations. Airtel’s portfolio includes high speed 4G/4.5G mobile broadband, Airtel Xstream Fiber that promises speeds up to 1Gbps, converged digital TV solutions through the Airtel Xstream 4K Hybrid Box, digital payments through Airtel Payments Bank as well as an integrated suite of services across connectivity, collaboration, cloud and security that serves over one million businesses. Airtel’s OTT services include Airtel Thanks app for self-care, Airtel Xstream app for video, Wynk Music for entertainment and Airtel BlueJeans for video conferencing. In addition, Airtel has forged strategic partnerships with hundreds of companies across the world to enable the Airtel platform to deliver an array of consumer and enterprise services.
About Avanseus
Avanseus is a leading technology and software innovator. The company specializes in building enterprise solutions driven by artificial intelligence and cognitive computing. The company’s current focus is predictive maintenance software, especially in the telecom, manufacturing and industrial IoT sectors. Today, Avanseus solutions are deployed in Asia, UK, Europe, Middle East and South America. For communication solutions providers, Avanseus Pdm achieves significant reductions in service-affecting incidents, alarms, and trouble tickets across their networks.
Avanseus was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Singapore. The company also has entities in India, US and Europe with a network of partners across key global markets.
