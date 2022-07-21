Aventis Sustainability and ESG Learning Festival 2022

Aventis Learning Group (ALG), an award-winning corporate training provider, will be hosting a virtual Sustainability Learning Festival on 29 July 2022, Friday.

SINGAPORE, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the rising demand and conversations held around the topic of sustainability, Aventis Learning Group (ALG), an award-winning corporate training provider, will be hosting a virtual Learning Festival on 29 July 2022, Friday. This Learning Festival is in partnership with Kindred Community, a non-profit organisation. This Learning Festival will feature four distinguished and experienced industry experts to share the importance of sustainability in the corporate landscape. This Learning Festival aims to educate and increase awareness of environmental issues.

In recent years, business leaders are faced with increased pressure from their peers, stakeholders, employees, and the Government to address environmental issues and take responsibility for their actions. There are still a majority of the public who are not fully aware of the importance of sustainability and the consequences of not taking care of our environment. This will heavily impact the future of our planet Earth. ALG saw the pressing need to encourage and support organisations in pushing for sustainable initiatives.

This Learning Festival will cover four in-demand topics such as a holistic view of sustainability, climate change, ESG strategy, and sustainability reporting. Distinguished speakers such as Dr Suen Chun Hui, Dr Asif Iqbal Siddiqui, Mr Kavickumar Muruganathan and Mr Vijay Sirse will be sharing their knowledge and expertise during the webinar.

"As businesses and Government officials lead the charge towards net zero, many companies are grappling with economic, social, and governance (ESG) challenges. Balancing ESG requirements with business imperatives is not easy. Increasingly, consumers are placing greater importance on sustainability practices when it comes to deciding which products to purchase or which brands to support. As the leading corporate training provider in Singapore, ALG is committed to educate leaders and executives across Asia through its extensive suite of sustainability and ESG courses and Graduate Diploma programmes. Building on the success of our programmes, we are delighted to announce the launch of our Sustainability Learning Festival. This webinar will showcase thought leaders and expert practitioners. Join us on 29 July 2022 to be part of a forward-looking conversation around Sustainability and ESG! Gain insider knowledge from our speakers on what is working for them and what they wish they could have done differently.” shared Mr Samuel Teo, General Manager of Aventis Learning Group.

“The pandemic has taught us just how tightly coupled the global supply chain, economy and healthcare is, amongst other things. Sustainability and climate change too, has never been more urgent than before, and also requires a coordinated global effort from all sectors, to tackle the problem in a holistic way. I'm glad to be part of the effort by Aventis to raise the level of awareness and education on sustainability and more importantly, what can be done about it.” shared Dr Suen Chun Hui, Founder of Kindred Community.

The public is strongly encouraged to join ALG’s complimentary sustainability Learning Festival on 29 July 2022, Friday from 2pm to 5pm.

About Aventis Learning Group

Aventis Learning Group (ALG) is a leading multi-award-winning corporate training provider headquartered in Singapore. ALG is committed to providing enriching, practical, and cutting-edge corporate training programs that fulfil the learning and development needs of Professionals, Managers, and Executives (PMEs). Established in 2008, Aventis has had a successful track record of over a decade in conducting over 600 professional courses, seminars, and professional certification courses annually for over 60,000 learners across Asia. ALG is also a “Great Place to Work®” certified company.

