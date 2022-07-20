Submit Release
Weekly Salmon Fishing Update – July 20, 2022

Welcome to our weekly Chinook Salmon Fishing Update. During these updates we will provide information on changes to seasons and rules and share data from creel surveys and hatchery returns to help anglers plan their salmon fishing trips.

Chinook fishing is still ongoing in many areas of the state, however the South Fork Salmon River will close at the end of fishing hours on Thursday July 21, so check out this week's update to get the full details.

. For more information, check out the links below. 

Weekly Salmon Fishing Update – July 20, 2022

