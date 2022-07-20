Arrest Made in Robbery Offenses in the Second and Third Districts
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division announced an arrest has been made in Robbery of offenses that occurred in the Second and Third Districts.
Second District
- Attempted Robbery of an Establishment: On Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at approximately 6:00 pm, the suspect entered an establishment in the 1600 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. The suspect demanded the victim to open the register. The suspect then threatened the victim but the victim did not comply. The suspect then fled the scene. CCN: 22103319
Third District
- Armed Robbery (Gun): On Monday, July 18, 2022, at approximately 11:44 am, the suspect entered an establishment in the 1700 block of 17th Street, Northwest. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded money from the register. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene. CCN: 22102612
On Tuesday, July 19, 2022, 29 year-old Eugene Burgess Quenton, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Attempted Robbery of an Establishment and Armed Robbery (Gun).