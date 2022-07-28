Phoenix Herpetological Sanctuary joins Zoolife.tv live-streaming wildlife platform
Reptile rescue brings viewers up close to iconic American Alligator with zookeeper Q&As about Alligator behaviors
“Phoenix Herpetological Sanctuary is a leader in their commitment to connecting people to the reptile world for the betterment of so many misunderstood species”TORONTO, ON, CANADA, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a step to increase global awareness about reptiles, as well as to make their animals more accessible, Phoenix Herpetological Sanctuary has partnered with Zoolife.tv to livestream the first of their reptile representatives – the iconic American Alligator, which will be followed by other reptilian representatives in the near future.
— Shawn Blackburn, Director of Partnerships at Zoolife
Users will be able to stream live footage of the alligators through Zoolife’s innovative remote-control cameras that allow users to photograph and clip their favorite moments with dozens of animals. With this partnership, people from around the world will be able to observe the American Alligators, Charley and Lucy, watch feedings, learn about their natural behavior and even interact with the keepers to ask questions.
“Phoenix Herpetological Sanctuary is excited to be part of this innovative platform, which also aids in their conservation and preservation,” says Katelyn Garcia, PHS Education and Outreach Director. “The sanctuary rescues and rehabilitates both native and non-native species from around the world, and this is a new way for people to connect with them.”
The non-profit Phoenix Herpetological Sanctuary rehabilitates rescued reptiles and educates visitors on its reptiles. The Sanctuary was founded in 2001 and operates on more than two acres of private land north of Scottsdale, Ariz. It houses nearly 1,500 native and non-native reptiles. In November 2011, the Sanctuary opened its venom room to the public, which houses 38 species of Crotalids, 13 species and two subspecies of Elapids, and 35 species of vipers.
“Phoenix Herpetological Sanctuary is a leader in their commitment to connecting people to the reptile world for the betterment of so many misunderstood species,” said Shawn Blackburn, Director of Partnerships at Zoolife. “We are delighted to be partnering with the Sanctuary and helping them to expand access to viewers across the planet seeking a deep connection with their reptilian community.”
More information about the Phoenix Herpetological Sanctuary can be found on their website.
###
Zoolife.tv is the world’s first interactive digital zoo. Streaming live 24/7 from the world's top accredited zoos, sanctuaries, and rehabilitation centers, Zoolife.tv showcases immersive wildlife streams in real-time, hosted by experts. Each exhibit is designed to bring users closer to the wildlife and offer innovative ways of engaging with the natural world, from the comfort of one’s home. Zoolife.tv’s state-of-the-art technology allows users to control the camera with 20x optical zoom in real-time from their device and take photos and clips of the animals. Users can also join live talks led by animal experts and ask questions in the chat, stream past talks, and learn about each animal species through interactive educational cards.
Zoolife’s mission is to provide unparalleled access to wildlife and inspire its protection. Accordingly, more than 50% of any subscription funds conservation research and animal care. Get a view of what animals do when no one is watching. Sign up at Zoolife.tv!
Gina Milani
Milani Marketing & PR LLC
+1 650-325-5565
gina@milanimarketing.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other