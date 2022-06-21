Toronto Zoo Cracks the e-commerce Code for Zoos around the world
Innovative partnership with Zoolife.tv allows people a front row seat with wildlife hundreds of miles away
This partnership with Zoolife has allowed the Toronto Zoo to create a future where people can visit the zoo whenever they want, wherever they want.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Toronto Zoo celebrates over a year’s journey working with Zoolife.tv – an interactive and online zoo that lets people explore and learn about wildlife from home – which has helped zoos to connect audiences to wildlife no matter where they are, especially for those who have accessibility barriers.
“At first, when the pandemic hit, we were seeking a way to stay connected with our community,” said Dolf Dejong, Toronto Zoo CEO. “But as we progressed with the Zoolife.tv program, I realized just how important and enriching this new channel can be both for the health of participating zoos, and for those who can’t visit the zoo for a variety of reasons.”
The Toronto Zoo has added their eighth species of a planned dozen to Zoolife.tv: the critically endangered Sumatran orangutans, which started streaming June 1, 2022. The habitat will also feature an interactive live talk show hosted by zookeepers every week to discuss the orangutans’ behavior, nutrition, efforts to restore the species and more.
The Toronto Zoo has spent the past year ramping up their efforts to help bridge the gap between physical and virtual while upholding their mission to connect people, animals and conservation science. Their first breakthrough came with Zoolife.tv when the online platform offered a chance to showcase the Masai giraffe habitat in real-time with high-definition cameras – equipped with 20x optical zoom – that could be controlled by the viewers to clip and photograph wildlife live.
Since then, the Toronto Zoo has added seven other species – including tigers, ring-tailed lemurs and Komodo dragons. Over 4.6 million hours have been spent by subscribers watching the animals and education segments on Zoolife.tv. Toronto Zoo’s staff have also had the opportunity to connect with and educate audiences from across the globe – from K-12 students in Toronto to older couples in London.
"This partnership with Zoolife has allowed the Toronto Zoo to create a future where people can visit the zoo whenever they want, wherever they want." said Shawn Blackburn, Director of Partnerships at Zoolife. "Unlocking eCommerce was inevitable for zoos. We want people to hold onto the relationships they form with animals after spending an amazing day at the zoo, even watching the baby orangutans grow up -- and that is a reality now."
Visitors can access 24/7 streams showcasing their favorite wildlife from the Toronto Zoo with innovative camera technology and weekly talks hosted by animal experts. A minimum of 50% of every dollar earned goes back to the zoos and sanctuaries in support of their animal conservation efforts.
More information about Zoolife.tv can be found at their website.
About Zoolife.tv
Zoolife.tv is the world’s first interactive digital zoo. Streaming live 24/7 from the world's top accredited zoos, sanctuaries, and rehabilitation centers, Zoolife.tv showcases immersive wildlife streams in real-time, hosted by experts. Each habitat is designed to bring users closer to the wildlife and offer innovative ways of engaging with the natural world, from the comfort of one’s home. Zoolife.tv’s state-of-the-art technology allows users to control the camera with 20x optical zoom in real-time from their device and take photos and clips of the animals. Users can also join live talks led by animal experts and ask questions in the chat, stream past talks, and learn about each animal species through interactive educational cards.
Zoolife’s mission is to provide unparalleled access to wildlife and inspire its protection. Accordingly, more than 50% of any subscription funds conservation research and animal care. For more information, please email info@zoolife.tv or visit our website at Zoolife.tv
