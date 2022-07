EGYPT, July 19 - Citations are generated automatically from bibliographic data as a convenience, and may not be complete or accurate.

Chicago citation style: Egypt: Prime Minister Cancels COVID Restrictions on Entry of Foreigners and Egyptians into Country . 2022. Web Page. https://www.loc.gov/item/global-legal-monitor/2022-07-19/egypt-prime-minister-cancels-covid-restrictions-on-entry-of-foreigners-and-egyptians-into-country/.

APA citation style: (2022) Egypt: Prime Minister Cancels COVID Restrictions on Entry of Foreigners and Egyptians into Country . [Web Page] Retrieved from the Library of Congress, https://www.loc.gov/item/global-legal-monitor/2022-07-19/egypt-prime-minister-cancels-covid-restrictions-on-entry-of-foreigners-and-egyptians-into-country/.