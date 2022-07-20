Booking COVID-19 Vaccination for Children Six Months to Five Years Starts July 21 and 22

CANADA, July 20 - Released on July 20, 2022

Priority for immunocompromised children

With Health Canada's approval of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for children six months up to five years, vaccination clinics will start this week.

Saskatchewan will be receiving a limited supply of approximately 13,000 doses of the vaccine in its first delivery, so the appointments will open first to those children at highest risk of severe COVID-19 outcomes.

Priority is being given to children age six months up to five years who are moderately to severely immunocompromised, with appointment booking available starting Thursday.

Starting at 8:45am Thursday, July 21, parents and guardians of eligible immunocompromised children will be able to book appointments by calling 1-833-Sask-VAX (1-833-727-5829) only . If there are other children six months up to five years in this household, appointments for all those children may be booked at this time.

Starting Friday, July 22, parents and guardians of all children age six months up to five years will be able to book appointments online at saskatchewan.ca/COVID19-vaccine starting at 8:00am or by calling 1-833-Sask-VAX (1-833-727-5829) at 8:45am.

SHA clinics will be starting in selected sites across the province on Friday. Note that clinic availability is dependent on a limited number of doses available. It is likely that the SHA will fully administer these 13,000 doses before the next vaccine delivery arrives in August.

Once appointments for those 13,000 doses are filled, appointments for children under five will be paused until additional vaccine supply is delivered.

The SHA will offer this pediatric vaccine across the province. A variety of clinics will be offered, including walk-in, booked appointments and with extended hours.

"We are working to provide as many opportunities as possible for parents to get their children immunized against COVID-19," Executive Director of Primary Health Care, SHA, Sheila Anderson said. "We hope the added convenience encourages all parents who wish to have their children vaccinated, to do so as soon as they can."

Delivery of Moderna Spikevax for Children Six Months up to Five Years

If using 1-833 Sask-Vax line, you can book several vaccinations in a single appointment, for all eligible children in the household.

Indigenous Services Canada and Northern Inter-Tribal Authority will be operating vaccination clinics in First Nation and Métis communities.

A parent/legal guardian must be present to provide verbal, informed consent. If the parent chooses an adult designate (e.g. grandparent, aunt, etc.) to accompany the child for a vaccine, a consent form signed by the parent/guardian must be presented.

Pharmacists cannot provide vaccinations to children younger than five years; therefore pharmacies will not be participating in this phase of the vaccine rollout.

If your child is five years or older, they are currently eligible for the Pfizer vaccine.

Number of Doses and Intervals with Moderna Spikevax

Initial recommendations are that children receive this two-dose vaccine with an eight week interval between the first and second dose.

Children who are moderately to severely immunocompromised should receive three doses with an interval of four to eight weeks between doses.

At this time, children who have been infected with COVID-19 should wait eight weeks between infection and starting or completing their vaccine series. Immunocompromised children should wait four to eight weeks between infection and starting or completing their vaccine series.

If scheduling your child's routine vaccinations (i.e. MMR, varicella), speak to your public health staff about receiving the COVID-19 immunization at the same time.

“While extending the protection of vaccination to the youngest in our province, please take this opportunity to ensure that all other family members are up-to-date on their COVID-19 vaccinations, including booster doses,” Minister of Health Paul Merriman said. “The third and fourth doses matter. They will afford protection against serious COVID-19 outcomes, even with the latest variants of concern.”

Saskatchewan is targeting mid-August to expand booster dose eligibility. Currently, all residents 12 years and up are eligible for three doses; all residents age 50 years and up are eligible for a fourth dose.

More information, including details on the Moderna Spikevax vaccine safety, after care and frequently asked questions is available at saskatchewan.ca/COVID19-vaccine.

