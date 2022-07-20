Sen. Angela Walton Mosley Hosts Childhood Literacy Forum with Senate Colleagues

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Angela Walton Mosley, D-Florissant, along with her Senate colleagues, invites educators, parents and interested community members to a public forum that will focus on childhood literacy and efforts to ensure all Missouri children entering the fourth grade can read at grade level, as well as the importance of reading competency. There will also be an opportunity to suggest legislative solutions to help the state reach these goals at this event, scheduled for Aug. 5, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., at Jennings Senior High School.

This public forum will also discuss the book, “You Can, Too! Journey to the Missouri Senate: 36 Women Senators Share Their Stories,” written by the 11 women currently serving in the Missouri Senate. This book highlights each woman who has served in Missouri’s upper chamber of the Legislature and explores their contributions to our great state.

“It is an absolute honor to serve Missourians with these incredible women, and I look forward to this event to promote childhood literacy and discuss how critical reading is to all learning,” Sen. Mosley said. “I hope we can get children excited about reading and inspire them to follow their dreams with the stories in ‘You Can, Too!’.”

For more information on Sen. Walton Mosley’s legislative actions, visit her official Senate website at senate.mo.gov/Mosley.