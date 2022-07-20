SustainFinance Event: Circular Economy as a Solution for a Sustainable Future
Glass has a unique place in the circular economy as it can be recycled endlessly, without quality degradation.”NYC, NY, UNITES STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our event “Circular Economy as a Solution for a Sustainable Future” will be held on the 26th of July at noon UTC and London and 07:00 am New York. It will also be broadcast on the http://www.sustainfinance.org website. The discussion will be hosted by Ilkay Demirdag, ESG and Investor Relations Strategist.
— Dr. Ahmet Kırman
The distinguished speakers are Prof. Dr. Ahmet Kırman, Chairman and Executive Member of the Board of Şişecam, and Rajesh Chhabara, Managing Director at CSRWorks International. Paul Smith, CFA, and Kubra Koldemir from SustainFinance will deliver the opening and closing remarks.
To address climate change, we need circular economies globally. Creating circularity requires corporations in similar sectors to connect their joint ability to find solutions and build new structures. The glass container industry has recognized this and joined forces to become circular and climate-neutral by 2050.
Glass is unique in the circular economy as it can be recycled endlessly, without quality degradation. It has other environmental benefits beyond reducing landfill waste. Recycled glass reduces emissions by up to 45% in the production process. Compared to glass made from virgin materials, recycled glass melts at a lower temperature, so energy saving is assured. Additionally, the energy savings achieved through recycling are equivalent to the heating and hot water needs of approximately 70,000 houses per year. This equates to preventing carbon dioxide emissions that to offset would need 48 million trees in a year.
Şişecam, a global player in glass and chemicals, focuses its investments on the concept of circularity. Şişecam’s glass collection project "Glass and Glass Again," initiated in 2011, increased social awareness of glass recycling among consumers and the public. During the pandemic, the company developed V-Block Technology, a glass technology that prevents the growth of microorganisms on the glass surface. The production of 100% recycled glassware “Aware Collection” and investment in biotechnology “Basalia” are among Şişecam’s recent sustainability actions.
If managed well, the circular economy has the potential to run resources better and ease societal crises, ultimately reforming local economies.
More will be discussed at our event on the SustainFinance website at the scheduled time.
