SUSTAINFINANCE EVENT: EMPOWERMENT OF AID THROUGH INVESTMENT
Many decades of discussion and research have evidenced that too much aid sent to Africa fails to achieve a genuine and long-term impact.”NYC, NY, USA, June 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The “Empowerment of Aid through Investment” event will be held on the 22nd of June at 12:00 PM UTC and London and 07:00 AM New York. It will also be broadcast on the website http://www.sustainfinance.org. The discussion will be hosted by Ilkay Demirdag, ESG, and Investor Relations Strategist.
— Adrian Raisbeck
The distinguished speakers are Adrian Raisbeck, Founder and CEO at mbora, and Barry Palte, Chairman EQ at Capital Partners and Emeritus Chairman at the International Association of Investment Bankers. Paul Smith, CFA, and Kubra Koldemir from SustainFinance will deliver the opening and closing remarks.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has reminded us how closely linked global supply chains are, creating stress for the world’s poor by hindering efforts to fight poverty, food insecurity, and famine. This is taking a hefty toll on many African countries. To make matters worse, an issue specifically related to the African continent deserves attention: the design of mainstream rural development. Many decades of debate and research have indicated that too much aid sent to Africa fails to achieve a genuine and long-term impact. What is the solution, and how can we empower foreign aid through investment?
According to a case study conducted by SustainFinance, a Malawi-based for-profit social enterprise mbora offers some answers. mbora’s purpose is to offer an alternative to aid dependency and launch rural African economies by providing the digital and physical platform to help women smallholders and entrepreneurs through agricultural financial and digital empowerment. mbora achieves this by establishing clusters of solar irrigated market gardens with groups of women farmers lining Lake Malawi’s shoreline, supported by an extensive network of mbora Hubs.
More will be discussed at our event
