Redmond cuddler community “Hugz & Cuddlez” reaches 1000-member milestone
The flourishing “Hugz & Cuddlez” community, located in Redmond, Washington, is celebrating its 1000th member this week.
— Erez Benari
Operating in Puget Sound since 2019, the community has drawn an unusual amount of attention due to its unusual focus – group-cuddle events. Despite over a year of reduced activity due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the community has since seen tremendous growth since relaunching operations in June 2020, with dozens of new members each week.
“When our members received the news that we had to halt in-person gatherings, many were devastated,” said Hugz and Cuddlez founder and event host Erez Benari, a Redmnd resident. “for many, this was their primary or even only social life and the forced hiatus caused severe isolation, often leading to anxiety and depression.”
Hugz and Cuddlez was created by Benari in 2019, but its roots go back to 2016, when Benari was part of the CSPC, an alternative-lifestyle organization based in Seattle. Shortly after, he started hosting group-cuddle events, many of which drew massive audience, leading him to create an organization dedicated to this activity. At these events, members gather, socialize and connect in a warm, safe and nurturing environment. These events are offered for free, and financed by donations from community members.
“Seeing how touch-negative American society was really hit a nerve with me, “ said Benari. “I set out to do something about it, and I was not surprised to see my efforts being received with such enthusiasm, with some of my events drawing as many as 120 participants.”
Members and guests at Hugz and Cuddlez events are from across American society, but this activity has really stuck with the LGBTQ and polyamory communities. Those individuals are exceptionally liberal, open-minded and highly-social, and for many, these gatherings are a primary social activity. Members of the transgender community are also highly affiliated with this community, as it offers them a warm and welcoming atmosphere like nowhere else.
“Safety from judgement is a big deal to our people, and our events are draw both people who are non-judgmental and those attracted to this atmosphere,” said Benari. “In addition, we have a rigorous screening process that provides an extra layer of security for our guests.”
Erez Benari, a retired engineer, has worked in the tech sector for over 27 years, with some of the largest employers in the world, like Microsoft and Intel. Since retiring in early 2022, he is dedicated to organizing Hugz & Cuddlez activities and operations. Originally from Haifa, Israel, Benari relocated to the area in 2008 with his family.
