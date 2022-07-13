Redmond cuddle community “Hugz & Cuddlez” to double capacity in response to demand
"Hugz & Cuddlez", a community local to Puget Sound announced this week that in response to demand, organizer will double capacity.
Seeing how our events are consistently full, often with a waiting-list, it became clear we need to do something,”REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Redmond cuddle community “Hugz & Cuddlez” to double capacity in response to demand
— Erez Benari
Redmond, WA – “Hugz & Cuddlez”, a community local to Puget Sound announced this week that in response to demand, organizer will double capacity. Operating in Redmond since 2019, the community is seeing a spike in interest as the summer kick into gear and drive residents of the area to look for activity.
“Seeing how our events are consistently full, often with a waiting-list, it became clear we need to do something,” said Hugz and Cuddlez founder and event host Erez Benari. “our events have had a huge impact on our members’ lives and we need to do everything we can to open our events to as many as possible, even though this is not a commercial organization.”
Hugz and Cuddlez creates and hosts regular cuddle events where people from across the region gather, socialize and connect in a warm, safe and nurturing environment. These events are organized by volunteers and are free.
“By ramping-up from 2 monthly events to weekly ones, we can accommodate twice as many members, and we will also be alternating our events between Friday and Saturday, so as to accommodate people who have scheduling challenges like job-shifts or child-custody constraints” said Benari.
Group cuddling as a social activity has been a particular draw to the LGBTQ and polyamory communities, which are characterized by open-minded and highly-social individuals. The majority of the guests are of those communities, who have found these events to be inviting and safe.
“Safety from sexual predator is critical, and so every member has to go through an extensive vetting process, which keeps negative elements out.” said Benari. “Additionally, alcohol and drugs are strictly prohibited, which contributes to a safer environment.”
Hugz and Cuddlez was founded by Erez Benari, a retired engineer. Benari has built a long career at leading technology companies like Microsoft, Intel and Nvidia, and today focuses on cuddle events in the region.
Born in Israel, Benari moved to Washington State in 2008. After discovering that group-cuddling is his calling, he started to organize events in 2018, which have made a big impact on the local communities, and his model was also adopted in other regions including Texas, Arizona and Canada.
-ENDS-
Erez Benari
Hugz and Cuddlez
www.hugzandcuddlez.org
Redmond, WA
Phone: +1 (425) 501-7225
Email: ohlord@gmail.com
Erez Benari
Hugz & Cuddlez
+ + 14255017225
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other