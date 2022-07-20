Cedars Talks Empowerment in New Song, WomanKing

UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electronic rock band, Cedars, is gearing up to send more new music into the universe in their upcoming new song, WomanKing. WomanKing is a commentary on a personal journey...but one that's also collective. Women have been fighting to be heard for so long and our bodies, sexuality and self expression have been considered unimportant since the beginning of time. This song talks about the ways those things have been exploited and dismissed. There's an undercurrent of calm in the delivery that purposefully contrasts the danceable music. Women exist in that impossible, opposing space. This song is powerfully and beautifully written to convey this message to all who hear it. WomanKing will be available for the world to hear on August 5th.

Cedars is an electronic rock band from central Texas whose music incorporates the DIY ethos of bands such as The Pixies and PJ Harvey, the haunting atmospheres of Radiohead and Nine Inch Nails, along with the infectious grooves of MuteMath.

Cedars is more than just a rock band: it is a vision of community, a community driven by the idea that beauty can save the world. Led by longtime friends Sandeigh Kennedy and Drew Heaton, they blend industrial and organic textures, drawing together disparate elements to marry complex sonic landscapes with compelling stories. Gritty synths and wispy vocals; hard hitting beats and delicate textures are the tools they use to tell powerful, authentic stories that explore truth and beauty.

Cedars’ new song, WomanKing, will be available anywhere music is found on August 5th. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out their most recent music video, ‘Funeral Dress’. The band is also currently on tour through the summer, playing for audiences across the country. Be sure to follow Cedars on socials, and keep up with all of their new and upcoming projects on their website!