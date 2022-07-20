Rabid Fox Confirmed in Laurens County and Rabid Skunk Confirmed in Edgefield County; One Person and Two Pets Exposed

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

July 20, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has confirmed that:

A fox found near Fairview Road and Henderson Lane in Laurens, S.C., has tested positive for rabies. One person was exposed and has been referred to their healthcare provider. One dog was exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act. The fox was submitted to DHEC's laboratory for testing on July 18, 2022, and was confirmed to have rabies on July 19, 2022.

A skunk near Edgefield Road and Bream Oak Road in Trenton, S.C., has tested positive for rabies. No people are known to be exposed at this time. One dog was exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act. The skunk was submitted to DHEC's laboratory for testing on July 18, 2022, and was confirmed to have rabies on July 19, 2022.

"To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals plenty of space," said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program Team Leader. "If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it and contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer, wildlife control operator, or wildlife rehabilitator."

If you believe that you, someone you know, or your pets have come in contact with this fox,skunk, or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DHEC's Environmental Affairs Greenwood office at (864) 227-5915 or the Aiken office at (803) 642-1637 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m., Monday-Friday) or after hours and on holidays at (888) 847-0902 (Select Option 2).

An exposure is defined as direct contact (such as through broken skin or mucous membranes in the eyes, nose, or mouth) with saliva or brain/nervous system tissue from an infected animal. If your pet is found with wounds of unknown origin, please consider that your pet may have been exposed to rabies.

It's important to keep pets up to date on their rabies vaccination which is one of the easiest and most effective ways to protect against the disease. This fox is the third animal in Laurens County to test positive for rabies in 2022, and this skunk is the first animal in Edgefield County to test positive for rabies in 2022. There have been 43 cases of rabid animals statewide this year. Since 2002, South Carolina has averaged approximately 148 positive cases a year. In 2021, one of the 101 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina was in Laurens County and two were in Edgefield County.

Contact information for local Environmental Affairs offices is available at www.scdhec.gov/EAoffices. For more information on rabies visit www.scdhec.gov/rabies or www.cdc.gov/rabies.

