Eastman Cooke Continues its Commitment to Next-Gen Construction Professionals with Steven Dodge Hire
General contracting firm expands through mentorship programs supporting new opportunities for staff diversity at all levelsNEW YORK , NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eastman Cooke & Associates (ECA), a New York and Long Island-based general contracting firm, announces the hiring of Steven Dodge as an assistant field operations supervisor. In his new position, Dodge will participate in the firm’s mentorship program and focus his work on eventually succeeding to project management level. Prior to joining Eastman-Cooke, he served as a field operations supervisor for 360 Painting of Lynbrook. Dodge holds OSHA and CASAC certifications and is a second-generation construction trades worker.
“Steven has a great work ethic and an enthusiasm for learning, which are key in our industry,” points out Peter Morandi, Chief Executive Officer, LEED AP, Eastman-Cooke & Associates. “He quickly absorbed the tenets of our proprietary Work Smart System and the importance of teamwork. He also shows excellent follow-through on his project assignments.”
Adds April Intrabartola, Vice President, Eastman Cooke & Associates. “It is tough to find qualified candidates interested in careers in the construction trades, nowadays, because we are an on-site industry in which working remotely is rarely an option. But technology has also elevated the nature of the work, both physically and intellectually, and there is so much opportunity for growth! We look forward to watching Steven grow with our firm.”
Long-time advocates for an educated workforce, Morandi and Intrabartola, a former educator, helped develop the construction trades curriculum being taught at LaGuardia Community College. In addition, Morandi is a guest lecturer at the New York Institute of Technology’s architecture program.
In addition to the mentorship program for next generation construction professionals, Eastman Cooke is expanding its management and field teams with more gender and racial diversification. “The future of the construction industry is happening now with a more inclusive spirit and better educated workforce,” says Morandi.
About Eastman Cooke & Associates
Eastman Cooke & Associates is a New York-based, mid-sized general contracting and construction management founded by Peter Morandi, Chief Executive Officer, LEED AP. A leader in sustainability and innovative practices, such as its proprietary Work Smart System, Eastman Cooke projects encompass ground-up construction, renovations, and upgrades. Its diverse project portfolio includes everything from corporate interiors, massive auto dealerships, specialty retail, and non-profit offices, to healthcare facilities, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, laboratories, and more. Since its inception in 2009, the firm has maintained a credo of strong client relationships, trusting partnerships with consultants, and a commitment to providing unparalleled service.
