La-Z-Boy Southwest Region Wins 2022 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards
From Left: Sydney Reiff, Maritza Lomeli, Joel Pasinski, Jenn Hefner, Frank Neal, Jennifer Chandos, Adam Nadel
La-Z-Boy Southwest Region earns national recognition for Leadership, Innovation, Compensation & Benefits, Work-Life Flexibility, and Purpose & Values
We value our employees as an essential part of our family and, in turn, they contribute to a customer experience that is unsurpassed. We are honored to receive this recognition by Top Workplaces.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- La-Z-Boy Southwest Region announced today that it had earned 2022 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence recognition for Leadership, Innovation, Compensation & Benefits, Work-Life Flexibility, and Purpose & Values. Issued by Energage, the research company with more than 16 years of experience surveying over 27 million employees at 70,000 organizations, Top Workplaces awards are based solely on employee feedback.
— Jennifer Chandos, Brand Engagement Manager - La-Z-Boy Southwest Region
Top Workplaces Culture Excellence awards celebrate organizations that excel in specific areas of workplace culture.
-Leadership
The Leadership Top Workplaces award will celebrate organizations whose leaders inspire confidence in their employees and in the direction of the company. These leaders understand the needs of customers which front-line employees hear every day.
Innovation
-The Innovation Top Workplaces award will celebrate organizations that have embedded innovation into their culture and create an environment where new ideas come from all employees.
-Compensation & Benefits
The Compensation & Benefits Top Workplaces awards celebrate the organizations that provide employees not only with material rewards but also with an appreciation for their work.
-Work-Life Flexibility
The Work-Life Flexibility Top Workplaces award celebrates the organizations that provide options to their employees in how and where they work, as well as having managers who care for their employees’ concerns.
-Purpose & Values
The Purpose & Values Top Workplaces award celebrates organizations that have both embedded their mission and values into their culture and are efficient in their work to bring it into reality.
Top Workplaces awards are based on a research-backed, 24-item employee engagement survey.
“Top Workplaces is a beacon of light for organizations as well as a sign of resiliency and impressive performance,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business.”
