AZ CENTRAL NAMES LA-Z-BOY SOUTHWEST REGION A WINNER OF THE ARIZONA TOP WORKPLACES 2023 AWARD
La-Z-Boy Southwest Region earns recognition for Innovation, Leadership, Compensation & Benefits, and Purpose & Values
We consider our employees as part of our family, and this acknowledgment reinforces our ongoing commitment to fostering a thriving workplace for all.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- La-Z-Boy Southwest Region is proud to announce its recent recognition as a Top Workplace for 2023 by Arizona Top Workplaces. This prestigious award, determined solely by employee feedback collected through a third-party survey conducted by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC, highlights La-Z-Boy's commitment to fostering a thriving and positive workplace culture.
"We are honored to receive the Top Workplaces 2023 award from Arizona Top Workplaces. This recognition is a testament to our incredible team at La-Z-Boy Southwest Region. Their dedication and commitment to providing an exceptional customer experience make us proud. We consider our employees as part of our family, and this acknowledgment reinforces our ongoing commitment to fostering a thriving workplace for all." – Jennifer Chandos, Brand Engagement Manager
The Top Workplaces award recognizes La-Z-Boy Southwest Region's dedication to the well-being and satisfaction of its employees. The survey, which confidentially assesses 15 critical culture drivers, including alignment, execution, and connection, among others, revealed that La-Z-Boy stands out as an exemplary workplace.
Out of over 5,000 nominated companies in Arizona, La-Z-Boy Southwest Region secured a top 40 ranking, and acknowledges the company's commitment to excellence in workplace culture. Moreover, La-Z-Boy received Culture Excellence recognition in key areas, namely, Innovation, Leadership, Compensation & Benefits, and Purpose & Values.
The Culture Excellence awards celebrate organizations that excel in specific dimensions of workplace culture:
1. Innovation: Acknowledges organizations that have successfully embedded innovation into their culture, fostering an environment where new ideas emerge from all employees.
2. Leadership: Celebrates organizations with leaders who inspire confidence in their employees and guide the company's direction effectively, recognizing the needs of customers, as voiced by front-line employees.
3. Compensation & Benefits: Commends organizations that not only provide material rewards to their employees but also demonstrate appreciation for their work and contributions.
4. Purpose & Values: Recognizes organizations that have integrated their mission and values into their culture, effectively translating them into action.
Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage, emphasized the significance of this achievement, stating, "Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees. That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."
