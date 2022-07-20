Governor Newsom Honors Kern County Fire Captain Brian Falk

Published: Jul 20, 2022

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement regarding the death of Kern County Fire Captain Brian Falk:

“Jennifer and I are deeply saddened by the loss of Captain Brian Falk, our thoughts and heartfelt sympathies are with his family, friends, coworkers and everyone who knew and loved him,” said Governor Newsom. “Captain Falk served the people of Kern County for two decades, making a positive impact on his community and fellow firefighters. He will be dearly missed.”

Captain Falk, 47, passed away on Thursday, July 14 while on duty in Kern County. He was a 20-year veteran of the Kern County Fire Department. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

In honor of Fire Captain Falk, flags at the State Capitol and Capitol Annex Swing Space will be flown at half-staff.

# # #