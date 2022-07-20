PennDOT Places Speed Display Board on Route 144 in Centre County

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) placed a radar-controlled speed display board on Route 144 in Snow Shoe Borough, Centre County, today. It will remind drivers to obey the posted speed limit and aid in curbing speeding, a common type of aggressive driving behavior.

The board faces southbound traffic between Preslovich Road and the intersection with Route 4002 (Moshannon Avenue). The board utilizes radar to determine the speeds of oncoming traffic and posts them to the lighted section of the sign.

The speed limit on this section of Route 144 is 35 miles per hour. The board will remain in this location for approximately four weeks.

Speeding and other aggressive driving behaviors are among the leading causes of Pennsylvania crashes and fatalities. Other aggressive driving behaviors include running stop signs or red lights, passing illegally and tailgating.

PennDOT listed aggressive driving behaviors as a factor in 53 percent of crashes in Centre County in 2021.

Learn more about aggressive driving at PennDOT's highway safety website, www.PennDOT.pa.gov/safety.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL.

Media contact: Timothy Nebgen 814-765-0598

