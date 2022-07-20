Route 2043 Darlington Road Closure

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of a closure on Route 2043 (Darlington Road) between Route 2016 (Ridge Road) and Route 30 in Ligonier Township, Westmoreland County.

The closure will begin on Monday, July 25 at 7 a.m. and will continue through late August. A marked detour will be in place using Route 2043 (Darlington Road), Route 30, and Route 711. The closure will allow crews to replace a deteriorated metal pipe with an elliptical concrete pipe.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Fayette, Greene, Washington, and Fayette counties at www.PennDOT.pa.gov/District12.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter or Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

# # #

