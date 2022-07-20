Flower Road to Reopen Soon in Summit Township, Erie County

A portion of Flower Road (Route 4008) and the Flower Road entrance to the Erie County Technical School in Summit Townshipwill reopen to traffic on July 22, 2022.

The roadway is currently closed as work continues to construct a five-leg roundabout, which is being done in seven phases. Work includes milling, paving, sidewalks, ADA curb ramps, drainage improvements, environmental mitigation, lighting, vegetation replacement, and pavement markings.

All five legs of the intersection will remain open to traffic for approximately one week before the next detour is implemented.

Additional short-term detours and traffic pattern shifts will be needed throughout the project. PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

MEDIA CONTACT: Saxon Daugherty, 814-678-7095

