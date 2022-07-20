Sellers Avenue Bridge Over Amtrak Closed Indefinitely in Ridley Park Borough Due to Poor Condition

King of Prussia, PA – The bridge carrying Sellers Avenue over Amtrak railroad lines between Ridley Avenue and Hinkley Avenue in Ridley Park Borough, Delaware County was closed today due to serious deterioration discovered during a recent inspection, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The design of a project to replace the Sellers Avenue bridge is nearly complete and is currently scheduled for a construction bid opening in early 2023.

During the bridge closure, motorists will be directed to use Ridley Avenue and Swarthmore Avenue. Local access will be maintained up to the bridge closure.

The Sellers Avenue bridge over Amtrak was built in 1904 and reconstructed in 1952. The single-span, steel girder bridge is 71 feet long, 51 feet wide and carries approximately 3,404 vehicles a day. The bridge was posted for 3-tons on March 25, 2022 and was rated in poor condition prior to today's closing.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Subscribe to PennDOT District 6 news and traffic alerts at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.



Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.



MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #









