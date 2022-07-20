Public Meeting and Plans Display for the Route 1009 (Frankstown Road) Safety Improvement Project

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is presently developing plans for the Frankstown Road Safety Improvement Project. The proposed project extends along Route 1009 (Frankstown Road) from Route 1021 (Amelia Avenue) to PA 36 (Union Avenue) and is located in the City of Altoona and Logan Township, Blair County. The project will include intersection geometry and roadway surface improvements and traffic signal, signing, and pavement marking improvements, and will provide new pedestrian accommodations.

The purpose of this meeting is to provide the public an opportunity to review and comment on the proposed project. Representatives from PennDOT will be available to answer questions and receive comments regarding the project. The comments of all individuals, groups or organizations are welcome. Anyone with knowledge of historic resources in the project area should attend the meeting.

The meeting will be held on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Baker Elementary Cafeteria, 108 West Ward Avenue, Altoona, PA 16602.

The meeting location is accessible to persons with disabilities. Any person requiring special aid or additional information regarding the meeting may contact the project manager, Jaclyn Himmelwright, by phone 814-696-7171 or by e-mail jhimmelwri@pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tara M Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101

