Sikama International Celebrates 40th Anniversary
Introducing our Enhanced Product Portfolio and New Branding Initiative
Sikama continues to grow its production space and team to meet the increasing demand for small footprint, high efficiency, and long-lasting products.”SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Established in July of 1982 by Sig, Kail, and Mariellen Wathne (hence the name, “SiKaMa”), Sikama was founded to design, develop, and manufacture high quality reflow soldering and curing systems utilizing a first of its kind high efficiency conductive heating technology to support the demands of the electronics industry.
— Jeffrey Blair
After nearly 40 successful years, Sikama was purchased by Herb Weigel. Keeping with the mission originated by the founders, Herb’s goal is to elevate Sikama’s products to keep pace with the demands of the industry and exceed customer expectations. With an enhanced product roadmap and a growing number of services to support customers, Sikama is positioned better than ever to meet the increasing demands of its customers.
Sikama continues to grow its production space and team to meet the increasing demand for small footprint, high efficiency, and long-lasting products. In addition, with the launch of the fluxless EA UP1200, the company is positioned better than ever to meet the needs of the most demanding applications.
Here’s what was happening in 1982 when Sikama was founded:
• Time Magazine’s Machine of the Year was The Computer
• Biggest Blockbuster of 1982 was E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial
• Superbowl XVI Champions were the San Francisco 49ers
• Billboard’s #1 Song was Physical by Olivia Newton-John
• Adobe was founded in California by Chuck Geschke and John Warnock
Victoria Fazio
Sikama International
victoria@sikama.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Sikama International: Reliable, Repeatable, Responsible Reflow