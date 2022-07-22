Transformational Microscopic Discoveries - MarketsandMarkets Single-Cell Analysis Conference - UK/EU Edition
EINPresswire.com/ -- Serious upgrades & advancements in technology have resulted in an exponential gain with regards to the depth of study in the field of medicine. Researchers & scientists are now equipped to identify and uniquely differentiate mutations & rarities within individual cells. Single-cell sequencing techniques are making it possible to study extremely crucial progressions of cancers and tumors while providing an insight into the genome and transcriptome of any cell.
The MARKETSANDMARKETS SINGLE-CELL ANALYSIS CONFERENCE - UK/EU EDITION scheduled for the 6th-7th October 2022 in London, UK shall aim to facilitate an efficient sharing & transfer of knowledge covering but not limited to major trends in the single-cell ecosystem, challenges faced in differentiating properties of various cell types, innovations which can transform the industry and how the recent leap & availability of state-of-the-art equipment is shaping the future.
As made visible by the pandemic, pooling in of resources & building strong relationships across fields is the key to making substantial & long-lasting progress. Single-Cell analysis techniques have the potential to guide major forms of treatment & therapy towards the right set of individuals with a chance to tackle serious illnesses & diseases. The conference shall convene leading industry experts presenting their findings through descriptive & detailed case studies & keynote presentations.
A SNIPPET OF THE MAJOR TOPICS OF DISCUSSION
• Single cell isolation with FACS
• Microdroplet-based single-cell transcriptomics
• Spatial Methods in Single Cell Analysis -- Studying Cells in their Native 2D or 3D Configuration
• Single-cell genomics using Strand-Seq
• Multimodal Measurement in Single Cell Analysis
• Microfluidics Tools for Single Cell Analysis
• Single-cell epigenetics using bisulfite sequencing
QUICK GLIMPSE OF OUR EXPERT PANEL OF SPEAKERS
• Matt Davis, Director, Molecular Biology & Sequencing, Gritstone Oncology, Inc.
• Yuhwa Lo, Professor, Electrical & Computer Engineering, University of California, San Diego
• Fabiola Curion, Computational Biologist, University of Oxford
• Mather Khan, Senior Scientist, University of Dusseldorf
• Dr. Ian Pike, Chief Scientific Officer, Proteome Sciences PLC
• Rick Kamps, Head Research Engineer – Dept. of Toxicogenomics, Maastricht University
