6th Annual MarketsandMarkets Next-Gen Bioprocessing Conference - Shedding Light on a Key Pillar of Modern Medicine
EINPresswire.com/ -- The greatest challenges for the bioprocessing industry have always been the time taken form drug discovery to largescale manufacturing & the immense cost associated with it. Over the past decade, technological advancements have grown exponentially allowing the biopharma ecosystem to transform workflows & tackle these very problems.
The 6th ANNUAL MARKETSANDMARKETS NEXT-GEN BIOPROCESSING CONFERENCE scheduled for the 6th-7th October 2022 in London, UK will home in on discussions, case studies & in-depth presentations on critical industry topics such as ‘Cell Culture & Bioproduction’, Downstream Processing & Continuous Biomanufacturing & ‘Cell And Gene Therapy Analytics & Manufacturing’.
With key decision makers encompassing CEOs, CSOs, Head Investigators & leading on-field Researchers in attendance, the conference provides an unprecedented opportunity for cross-discipline networking across various vital domains of the bioprocessing industry.
Having had time to reflect on the learning post-pandemic, these 2 days shall facilitate solutions to current & anticipated challenges & shed light on innovations leading the charge as the future unfolds before our eyes.
A SNIPPET OF THE TOPICS BEING DISCUSSED AT THE CONFERENCE
CELL CULTURE & BIOPRODUCTION
• Protein synthesis and cell line development
• Bioprocess development strategies
• Process monitoring and control
DOWNSTREAM PROCESSING & CONTINUOUS BIOMANUFACTURING
• Enhancing protein purification
• Biomanufacturing 2030: The latest manufacturing shift
• Pharma 4.0 trends and new drug delivery strategies
CELL AND GENE THERAPY ANALYTICS & MANUFACTURING
• Emerging analytical methods & Quality Control
• AAV scale-up and manufacturing
• Navigating cell & gene therapy CMC and comparability
QUICK GLIMPSE OF OUR EXPERT SPEAKER PANEL
• Zhimei Du, Vice President, Allogeneic Cell Therapy, Atara Biotherapeutics
• Dimitrios A. Lamprou, Director - MSc Industrial Pharmaceutics, Queen's University Belfast
• Anthony Colenburg, Director of Quality, Adicet Bio, Inc
• John Maher, Chief Scientific Officer, Leucid Bio
• Ohad Karnieli, Founder and CEO, ADVA Biotechnology
• Paula Meleady, Associate Director, National Institute for Cellular Biotechnology
• Carmen Brenner, Director MSaT, Novadip
