Crossroads Institute Announces New Medical Director, Stephanie Chan, MD
Key New Hire Will Help Accelerate Crossroads Institute’s Continued Expansion of Psychiatry ServicesLOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crossroads Institute for Psychotherapy and Assessment, Inc. (“Crossroads Institute”), an independent provider of comprehensive psychotherapy, psychiatry, neurofeedback, biofeedback, and assessment services, announced today the appointment of Stephanie Chan, MD, as Medical Director and a key member of the leadership team. Dr. Chan will be responsible for overseeing the continued growth of Crossroads Institute’s psychiatry services and ensuring the delivery of high-quality clinical care.
Dr. Chan was previously Chief Medical Director for LifeStance Health California, where she played an instrumental role in significantly expanding the company’s geographic reach and recruiting new psychiatrists.
“Dr. Chan brings a wealth of clinical leadership experience, and she is perfectly aligned with Crossroads Institute’s focus on delivering high-quality, innovative care. We are extremely excited to have her join us as we continue to expand our capabilities to better serve our clients,” said Soni Kim Monroe, Psy.D., founder and Executive Director of Crossroads Institute.
“I am thrilled to be joining Crossroads Institute at an exciting stage in the company’s growth trajectory. I look forward to providing focused leadership and oversight to the Crossroads Institute psychiatry team, all while maintaining a culture of clinical integrity,” said Dr. Chan.
Dr. Chan completed her adult psychiatry residency training at University of Southern California (USC), and completed her child/adolescent psychiatry fellowship training at Harbor-UCLA, with experiences in both the public and private sectors. Other notable clinical experiences include the Women’s Wellness Clinic at USC, collaborating with the OB/Gyn department to provide mental health care to pregnant women, and Student Psychological Services at Loyola Marymount University during the 2016-2017 academic year, where she was the consulting psychiatrist providing care for undergraduate and graduate students. She also currently serves as the medical director overseeing the outpatient substance abuse recovery services at Koreatown Youth+Community Center (KYCC), a DMH-contracted, non-profit organization. Dr. Chan is fluent in Cantonese and Mandarin.
About Crossroads Institute
Headquartered in Los Angeles, Crossroads Institute is an independent provider of comprehensive psychotherapy, psychiatry, neurofeedback, biofeedback, and assessment services with approximately 50 providers operating across 5 locations in Southern California. Crossroads Institute recognizes that each of its patients’ needs are unique and it aims to develop an innovative approach to care that works for the individual. For more information, visit crossroads-psych.com.
