Crossroads Institute Expands into Orange County with New Office Opening and Key New Hires
Recent Growth Initiatives Add Neurofeedback to Crossroads Institute's Existing Service Offering and Expand Geographic Coverage
Opening an office in Irvine was a logical next step in our growth strategy as we continue to increase our presence in Southern California and beyond”LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crossroads Institute for Psychotherapy and Assessment, Inc. (“Crossroads Institute”), an independent provider of comprehensive psychotherapy, psychiatry, brain training, and assessment services with over 35 providers, recently opened a new office in Irvine, California to further expand its reach in Southern California. Crossroads Institute now has 5 locations across Los Angeles, Orange, and San Diego counties.
As part of the expansion, Crossroads Institute has also brought on key team members from Linden Attention Learning Center, including Dr. Michael Linden, Ph.D. The new hires significantly expand Crossroads Institute’s neurofeedback, biofeedback, and qEEG capabilities and augment the company’s existing service offering.
“Opening an office in Irvine was a logical next step in our growth strategy as we continue to increase our presence in Southern California and beyond,” said Dr. Soni Kim Monroe, Psy.D., founder and Executive Director of Crossroads Institute. “We are also thrilled to partner with Dr. Linden and his team to integrate neurofeedback and biofeedback into our broader service offering. We believe that brain training will play an important role in our ability to deliver a combination of innovative and proven services to meet the unique needs of our patients. We look forward to offering our full suite of services in each of the regions that we operate in.”
Crossroads Institute’s Irvine office will be located at 19762 MacArthur Boulevard, Suite 120.
About Crossroads Institute
Headquartered in Los Angeles, Crossroads Institute is an independent provider of comprehensive psychotherapy, psychiatry, brain training, and assessment services with over 35 providers operating across 5 locations in Southern California. Crossroads Institute recognizes that each of its patients’ needs are unique and it aims to develop an innovative approach to care that works for the individual. For more information, visit crossroads-psych.com.
Dr. Soni Kim Monroe, Psy.D.
Crossroads Institute
+1 424-201-1600
consult@crossroads-psych.com