Creatio and Deloitte Announce a Strategic Partnership to Deliver the Value of No-Code Tools to More Businesses Worldwide

Creatio partners with the largest professional services network in the world to expand the reach of its no-code platform in Central and Eastern Europe

BOSTON, MA, USA, July 21, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio , a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, announces its partnership with Deloitte, the largest professional services network in the world, with offices in over 150 countries and territories. Deloitte provides audit, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax, and legal services to thousands of companies worldwide.Together, Creatio and the Deloitte digital transformation team in Romania will generate more joint opportunities. The partnership is intended to equip organizations with a powerful no-code platform for workflow automation and CRM and thus bolster the way businesses engage with clients, employees, and suppliers. Deloitte, a 2021 Leader in the Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, is an invaluable addition to the Creatio partner ecosystem. The synergy of the partner’s profound expertise and Creatio’s innovative offering will enable more organizations worldwide to enjoy the freedom to own their automation. Creatio offerings include a no-code platform (Studio Creatio), CRM applications (marketing, sales and service), industry workflows for 20 verticals and marketplace add-ons. Creatio is recognized as a Leader and Strong Performer in multiple Gartner and Forrester reports. Creatio products receive raving end-user reviews on peer-to-peer portals.“Customer success through our no-code platform is at the centre of Creatio’s partnership with Deloitte. Jointly, we will boost customer and employee experience of our corporate clients, to help them drive growth and change the way companies innovate and adapt to change,” said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President, Global Channels at Creatio.“Over the last years, the technology ecosystem that Deloitte created in Romania has developed significantly and even trespassed the local borders through our competences and our internationally recognized partners. The partnership with Creatio will allow us to provide solutions which address the needs of both public and private sector in terms of digital transformation,” said Vladimir Aninoiu, Technology Director within Deloitte Romania’s Consulting practice.About DeloitteDeloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (“DTTL”), its global network of member firms, and their related entities (collectively, the “Deloitte organization”). DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) and each of its member firms and related entities are legally separate and independent entities, which cannot obligate or bind each other in respect of third parties. DTTL and each DTTL member firm and related entity is liable only for its own acts and omissions, and not those of each other. DTTL does not provide services to clients. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more.Deloitte provides industry-leading audit and assurance, tax and legal, consulting, financial advisory, and risk advisory services to nearly 90% of the Fortune Global 500and thousands of private companies. Our professionals deliver measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in capital markets, enable clients to transform and thrive, and lead the way toward a stronger economy, a more equitable society and a sustainable world. Building on its 175-plus year history, Deloitte spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte’s more than 345,000 people worldwide make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.For more information, please visit www.creatio.com