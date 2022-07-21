CANNABIS NURSES NETWORK 7TH ANNUAL CONFERENCE OPEN FOR REGISTRATION
"The Future of Nursing: Essential Knowledge for Endocannabinoid System Care" September 1-2, 2022, Virtual and In-person at Torrey Pines, CA Sponsor a NurseSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 -- The Cannabis Nurses Network, a professional development and education network designed exclusively for cannabis nurses, announces that registration for its 7th Annual Conference is now open. Running September 1-2, 2022, attendees may choose to attend virtually or in person at the Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines, California. Reservations close on August 3, 2022.
Titled “The Future of Nursing: Essential Knowledge for Endocannabinoid System Care,” Cannabis Nurses Network Conference [CNNC] attendees will become immersed in the 6 principles of essential knowledge in alignment with national nursing guidelines for cannabis patient care. Attendees will learn and gain experience through a one-of-a-kind – educational conference and endocannabinoid system activation workshop.
CEO of the Cannabis Nurses Network, Heather Manus, RN, said, “Exploring the human endocannabinoid system AND applying knowledge into practice is how CNNC 2022 is advancing the nursing profession and paving a path for The Future of Nursing.”
She added, “CNNC offers two full days delivering accredited continuing nurse education credits (CEU) in cannabis medicine education. The CNNC program includes expert panels where you will learn immediately applicable education that you can start to use in your personal practice. The latest research, psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy, cannabis nurse entrepreneurship. CNNC includes advanced sessions on the latest in cannabis medicine.”
Members of CNN can register and receive a 50% discount. For more information on joining CNN, visit the membership page of the CNN website.
Corporate sponsorships are also available for those able to help defray the costs of the conference for attending nurses. The Sponsor-a-Nurse program allows sponsors to pay a nurse's way to the conference, provide food and lodging and access to all panels, classes and discussions. Those interested in learning more about sponsorship opportunities should contact Kris Michelle, kris@cannabisnursesnetwork.com
Nurse Manus also said, “We are grateful to the Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines for their support. It's located on the 18th hole of the PGA Torrey Pines Golf Course, right on the Cliffs in La Jolla overlooking the Pacific Ocean, The views of the Pacific Ocean are breathtaking.
“There are so many things to do. The Hilton is giving us great rates, so attendees can bring the family for golf, swimming, tennis, the beach....etc.. They can explore the natural beauty of Torrey Pines State Reserve nearby, with a walking trailhead to the beach.”
CNNC will also host a VIP soiree' at the Torrey Pines State Beach one mile away or a five-minute drive from the Hilton.
About CNNC
The Cannabis Nurses Network Conference is professional development and medical cannabis education conference designed for cannabis nurses and licensed medical professionals. CNNC is an advanced, unique and empowering education and networking experience; the program is designed for nurses, healthcare and licensed wellness professionals who are serious about advancing their expertise in cannabis medicine.
About Cannabis Nurses Network:
The Cannabis Nurses Network is a professional development and education network designed exclusively for cannabis nurses, with a mission to empower nurses through education, opportunity, recognition and advocacy. https://www.cannabisnursesnetwork.com
