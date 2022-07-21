Exceleras Names Tom Simon as CEO

Tom Simon

The company’s Chief Experience Officer moves into the lead role.

GLENCOE, IL, USA, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exceleras, a provider of software solutions that drive the right actions at the right time to accelerate property disposition, announced today that Tom Simon, the company’s former Chief Experience Officer, has been formally promoted to Chief Executive Officer. Simon, along with Michael D. Romano, joined Exceleras in 2020. Since that time, Simon and Romano have been in co-leadership positions. With this change, Simon will lead the company as CEO and Romano will serve as Chief Operating Officer.

“Tom and Michael have brought to Exceleras a fresh perspective and innovative ideas that have us thinking about our company and our industry like never before.” said Jonathan Kunkle, long-time board member of Exceleras. “As a result, the board has never been more confident and more excited about the future of our business.”

Commenting about this announcement, Simon said, “At Exceleras, we consider ourselves to be a 16-year-old start-up company. During the pandemic, we took the opportunity to reinvent ourselves and our platform. As current and potential customers emerge from the pandemic with steadily increasing inventories and reduced staffing levels, our investments are already paying big dividends.”

According to Romano, “With the contributions of our team, we believe we now have a great story to tell, and we intend to stay the course, continuing to transform our company and our industry. We know our best days are ahead of us and we’re looking forward to an exciting and prosperous future.”

“My work as Chief Experience Officer has prepared me for this move, because everything we have developed was designed to give our clients the experience they desire,” Simon added, “Too often, software fails to deliver positive experiences for users because it forces them to change the way they do business to operate within the constraints of a system. At Exceleras, we pride ourselves on an industry leading, flexible user experience that’s simple, intuitive and cost effective. As a result of our retooling efforts to upgrade our highly configurable architecture, add features and integrate new reporting and analytics capabilities, we were awarded two new contracts shortly after the launch of our new platform.”

Simon’s extensive career has been built inside large, fortune 100 companies, including Motorola, Baxter Healthcare, HP and CNA Insurance. He specializes in building effective, customer focused organizations, cultivating leadership, aligning culture, and optimizing talent. Simon also has significant experience in Six Sigma and Lean and has focused on bringing these principles to Exceleras to create a more efficient and compelling user experience for our clients.

Tom Simon can be reached at tom.simon@exceleras.com or on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/tomsimon/.

About Exceleras

Mortgage Servicers and the REO Agents and Vendors who serve them need software solutions that drive the right actions at the right time to accelerate property disposition. Exceleras provides software that cost effectively adapts to their unique needs and seamlessly blends into their existing work environments, without requiring them to learn a new language or change their process. Exceleras provides complete workflow management tools for all phases of property management, from initial default through final disposition, including a national network of REO Agents, Appraisers, Attorneys and Asset Managers. Find out more at http://www.exceleras.com.