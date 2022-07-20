Submit Release
Texas Eastern Transmission LP to Close Eastbound Route 73 (Church Road) for Pipeline Inspection in Cheltenham Township

King of Prussia, PA – Texas Eastern Transmission LP is planning to close eastbound Route 73 (Church Road) between Waverly Road and Route 152 (Limekiln Pike) in Cheltenham Township, Montgomery County, beginning at 9:00 AM Monday, August 1, for pipeline inspection, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The eastbound closure will be in place 24/7 through Sunday, August 28.


During the 24/7 closure, eastbound Route 73 (Church Road) passenger vehicles will be directed to use Willow Grove Avenue and Route 152 (Limekiln Pike). Large trucks will be directed to use southbound Route 309 and Route 152 (Easton Road) or to use Willow Grove Avenue, Cheltenham Avenue and Washington Lane. Local access will be maintained up to the work zone.


Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.


Texas Eastern Transmission LP will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit. 


Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 


For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.




MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797



# # #



