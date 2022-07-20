Route 74 to be Closed for Roundabout Construction Project at Intersection of B Street and N. College Street in Carlisle Borough, Cumberland County

07/20/2022

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in Cumberland County are advised a section of Route 74 is scheduled to be closed starting next week at the intersection of B Street and N. College Street in Carlisle Borough for construction of a local roundabout project. Weather permitting, Route 74 is expected to be closed Monday, July 25, for this work.

Detours will be place. Trucks will use Route 944, Route 34 and Route 11. A pedestrian and car detour will use C Street, Franklin Street and A Street.







This project is expected to be completed by December 22, 2022, at which time the intersection, including the roundabout, will be open to traffic.





Rogele, Inc., of Harrisburg is the prime contractor on this $6,297,458 project.



