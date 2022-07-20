Pullen Station Road to Close Weekdays for Resurfacing Operations in Springfield, Haycock, and Richland Townships-Lane Closure also scheduled on Younken Road

King of Prussia, PA – A road closure is scheduled on Pullen Station Road between Old Bethlehem Road and Route 212 (Church Road) in Springfield, Haycock, and Richland townships, Bucks County, on Monday, August 1, through Friday, August 26, weekdays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for milling and paving operations, as a part of a project to repair and resurface more than 39 miles of state highway in Bucks County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the closure, Pullen Station Road motorists will be directed to use Old Bethlehem Road, Apple Road, Union Road and Route 212 (Church Road). Local access will be maintained during the operation.

In addition, a lane closure with flagging is scheduled on Younken Road between Richlandtown Pike and Route 212 (Church Road) in Richland Township for resurfacing operations. Work is expected to take place simultaneously with the Pullen Station Road closure.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work areas because slowdowns will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Under this improvement project, PennDOT is milling the existing roadway surface and repaving the state highway with new asphalt. The new pavement will seal the roadway and provide motorists with a smoother riding surface.

Blooming Glen Contractors, Inc., of Perkasie, Bucks County, is the general contractor on the $10.6 million project to resurface 13 state highways, which is financed with 100% state funds.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

