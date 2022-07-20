LiquidPlanner Recognized as a Leader in Project and Resource Management Software
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LiquidPlanner, the Planning Intelligence company, has been named a leader amongst project and resource management tools by G2’s Summer 2022 Reports. The reports, curated by user reviews, inform future customers on key features and functionality and allows them to easily compare various tools against each other.
We are proud to announce that LiquidPlanner continues to be one of the top five products for Resource Management Software according to G2’s Summer Reports. G2 recognizes LiquidPlanner as a Leader in the Resource Management Software space Overall and for Small-Businesses. LiquidPlanner is now ranked in the top 2 Resource Management products for Small-Businesses, up from #4 in Spring 2022.
LiquidPlanner was recognized as a Leader in the Grid® Report for Project Management Software Overall and for Project Management Software for Small-Businesses. LiquidPlanner was also awarded as a High-Performer for Project Management Software for Enterprise businesses.
A category that LiquidPlanner made a notable improvement in this quarter was the implementation index for Project Management Software. Implementation scores highlight a product’s ease of setup, time to implement, and ease of adoption. Many customers stated that implementing LiquidPlanner into their organization was seamless and easy.
“We are thrilled to be recognized again by G2 Reports,” said LiquidPlanner CEO, Ted Hawksford. “LiquidPlanner is always committed to delivering the best product to our customers. We have some exciting things on the horizon.”
