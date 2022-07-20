Submit Release
20 JULY 2022 – 48 YEARS SINCE TURKEY ILLEGALLY INVADED CYPRUS

On this day, 48 years ago Turkey illegally invaded Cyprus and still occupies 37% of its territory, with impunity.

Sovereignty, Independence & Territorial Integrity are still violated in Cyprus to this day.

20 July 1974 will forever live in infamy.

#FreeAndUnitedCyprus

