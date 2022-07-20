Media Advisory: Camp Guernsey Hosts an Open House

Who: Local area leadership, community members, staff, and families.

What: The town of Guernsey and surrounding communities are invited to an open house on Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center to experience firsthand how the camp facilitates training. In addition, we will have tours of the newly remodeled warehouse. Come on out, meet our members, and learn about what they do. Please bring comfortable walking shoes. Camp Guernsey Mercantile will have meals available for purchase if you get hungry.

When: Gates open on Saturday, August 6, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center Parade Field

How: Interested reporters or media, please email RSVPs to

Ms. Christa Bartel, 307-836-7791, christa.j.bartel.nfg@army.mil

Ms. Bartel will be at the event to help identify those listed above for interviews.

Contact: For all other questions regarding the event, please contact

Joshua Hepworth, 307-836-7632, joshua.m.hepworth.mil@army.mil

Glenn Worley, 307-836-7854, glenn.a.worley.mil@army.mil