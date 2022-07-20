The Silver State Film Festival 2022 at Century Orleans 18 and XD in Las Vegas

Film and screenplay submissions from independent filmmakers are currently being accepted on FilmFreeway for local and international filmmakers

LAS VEGAS , NV, USA, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In what is dubbed to be one the biggest film festivals in Las Vegas, organizers of the Silver State Film Festival, Jon Gursha and Peter Greene are thrilled to announce the schedule for the 2022 event. Last year, the festival screened more than 150 independent films. With this year’s festival proposed to be bigger and better, organizers are expecting even more submissions from filmmakers in Las Vegas and around the world. The Silver State Film Festival is one of the most anticipated film festivals in the region, and this year’s edition promises to be just as exciting.

The main event is scheduled to be held from October 28 to 31, 2022 at the Century Orleans 18 and XD theaters in Las Vegas. Independent filmmakers can submit their movie entries to the organizers of the festival via FilmFreeway. There is no restriction for submissions as the festival accepts independent films from around the world.

Speaking on film submissions, Peter Greene, the Program Director for the festival had this to say, “We are still open for submissions and will screen a wide range of independent films including shorts and features, narratives and documentaries ranging from experimental to genre films and even including music videos and webisodes.”

“We bring some of the best films and movies produced in the country and beyond to our fans and supporters,” said Jon Gursha, the Festival Director for the festival. “The Silver State Film Festival strives to make each film festival a remarkable event for film lovers and fans. The festival plans to be the largest of its kind in Vegas and it will be held across two theaters. Our commitment to supporting the movie industry in Nevada and making movies available to the people who love them remains a priority for us,” added Jon Gursha.

The Silver State Film Festival has become an event that promotes locally produced and international movies. It has provided an opportunity for filmmakers to promote their works to an audience that appreciates them in the entertainment capital of the world, Las Vegas. The festival also provides another impressive service by highlighting Nevada for film production.

The festival will be streaming on ShortsDaily and FilmFest Channel on Roku. To submit a film for screening, log on to www.filmfreeway.com/SilverStateFilmFestival.

About The Silver State Film Festival

The Silver State Film Festival is an independent film festival inspired by the rich history of the state of Nevada. It aims to highlight local and international filmmakers in high-quality screening environments in Nevada, creating a platform for the independent film community and filmmakers. The Silver State Film Festival promotes independent film and production in Nevada and brings filmmakers from around the world to Las Vegas. Silver State Film Festival is a registered trademark. The Silver State Film Festival was founded by Jon Gursha and Co-founded by Peter Greene. For more information, please visit www.silverstatefilmfestival.com.