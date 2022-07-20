North Dakota State Capitol Tour Enhancements Unveiled

The North Dakota Office of Management and Budget today announced two new ways to experience a tour of the North Dakota State Capitol: self-guided on kiosks located throughout the Capitol, and virtually online.

“These new tour options offer innovative gateways to enjoying the rich history, architecture and beauty of the North Dakota Capitol,” Gov. Doug Burgum said. “We’re grateful to OMB and Facility Management for embracing technology to enhance and enrich the experiences of North Dakota residents and visitors in the seat of state government.”

There are five tablet kiosks, located around the Capitol. Each kiosk houses short videos describing the surrounding areas of interest, all of which can be also accessed online at www.omb.nd.gov/virtualtour.

“We are excited to enhance our citizen and visitor experience both in person and online by adding these new Capitol tour options,” Facility Management Director John Boyle said. “By repurposing the Highway Patrol’s tablet kiosks that were originally used for COVID-19 screenings, we can use technology to allow visitors to have a robust self-guided tour experience, or to visit us online from anywhere in the world.”

The tour videos are narrated by a Capitol tour guide and feature both historic and modern footage of the building. One kiosk is located on the Ground floor, three are on the 1st floor, and one is on the 18th floor. In-person visitors can follow maps from kiosk to kiosk or scan a QR code to take the tour on their smartphones.

Guided tours will continue to be available seven days per week through Labor Day weekend:

Monday through Saturday, on the hour from 9 - 11 a.m. and 1 - 3 p.m.

Sunday, on the hour from 1 - 3 p.m.

Those wishing to request in-person group tours should complete the tour request form on OMB’s website at www.omb.nd.gov/capitol-complex.