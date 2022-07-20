Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,155 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,072 in the last 365 days.

North Dakota State Capitol Tour Enhancements Unveiled

The North Dakota Office of Management and Budget today announced two new ways to experience a tour of the North Dakota State Capitol: self-guided on kiosks located throughout the Capitol, and virtually online.

“These new tour options offer innovative gateways to enjoying the rich history, architecture and beauty of the North Dakota Capitol,” Gov. Doug Burgum said. “We’re grateful to OMB and Facility Management for embracing technology to enhance and enrich the experiences of North Dakota residents and visitors in the seat of state government.”

There are five tablet kiosks, located around the Capitol. Each kiosk houses short videos describing the surrounding areas of interest, all of which can be also accessed online at www.omb.nd.gov/virtualtour.

“We are excited to enhance our citizen and visitor experience both in person and online by adding these new Capitol tour options,” Facility Management Director John Boyle said. “By repurposing the Highway Patrol’s tablet kiosks that were originally used for COVID-19 screenings, we can use technology to allow visitors to have a robust self-guided tour experience, or to visit us online from anywhere in the world.”

The tour videos are narrated by a Capitol tour guide and feature both historic and modern footage of the building. One kiosk is located on the Ground floor, three are on the 1st floor, and one is on the 18th floor. In-person visitors can follow maps from kiosk to kiosk or scan a QR code to take the tour on their smartphones.

Guided tours will continue to be available seven days per week through Labor Day weekend:

  • Monday through Saturday, on the hour from 9 - 11 a.m. and 1 - 3 p.m.
  • Sunday, on the hour from 1 - 3 p.m.

Those wishing to request in-person group tours should complete the tour request form on OMB’s website at www.omb.nd.gov/capitol-complex.

You just read:

North Dakota State Capitol Tour Enhancements Unveiled

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.